Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $117.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Gitlab alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $35.67 on Friday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.