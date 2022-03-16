Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $117.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.11.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $35.67 on Friday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
