Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of GTLB opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

