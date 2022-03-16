Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 26.7%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $45.18. Approximately 78,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,171,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

The company's 50-day moving average is $60.41.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

