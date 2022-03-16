Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at BTIG Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 85,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

