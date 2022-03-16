Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,038,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.467 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

