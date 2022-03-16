Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,038,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.467 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.