GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 8,126,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,963. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. GoHealth’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 42.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 54.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 23.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 431,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

