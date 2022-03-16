Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $9,218.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00266344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001156 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,914,783 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

