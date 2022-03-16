GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -214.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,244 shares of company stock worth $14,793,486. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after buying an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $23,049,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

