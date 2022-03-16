Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,126,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

