Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.