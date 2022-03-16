Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.98

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 365702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

