Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GEF opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

