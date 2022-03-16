Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 343,990 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

