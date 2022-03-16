Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,046,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 4,915,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,682. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

