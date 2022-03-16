Guardian Investment Management Acquires 2,750 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

NYSE:C opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.