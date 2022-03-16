Guess?, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 1,631,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Guess? has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 131,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $3,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guess? (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.