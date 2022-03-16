Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $3.41 million and $18,660.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00265961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001153 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,767,992 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

