Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%.

Shares of HOFV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 7,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,376 shares of company stock valued at $601,721 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 190,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 2,442.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48,852 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

