Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 12,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,421. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

