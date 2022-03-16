Hamster (HAM) One Day Volume Tops $185,676.00

Hamster (HAM) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Hamster has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $185,676.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.60 or 0.06613700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,545.72 or 0.99075205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

