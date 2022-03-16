Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 318.99% from the company’s previous close.

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $3.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 404.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

