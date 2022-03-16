Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.25

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.
About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
