Head to Head Analysis: Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Realty Income and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $2.08 billion 18.51 $359.46 million $0.94 69.28 Community Healthcare Trust $90.58 million 11.00 $22.49 million $0.86 46.40

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Realty Income pays out 314.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 203.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Realty Income and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 5 0 2.63 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Realty Income presently has a consensus target price of $77.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.47%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 17.25% 2.32% 1.31% Community Healthcare Trust 24.83% 4.91% 3.02%

Volatility & Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realty Income beats Community Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

