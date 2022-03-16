Head-To-Head Analysis: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) versus Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RenovaCare and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -107.23% -93.78% Baxter International 10.04% 21.01% 7.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and Baxter International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million ($0.07) -3.93 Baxter International $12.78 billion 3.08 $1.28 billion $2.53 31.09

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RenovaCare and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 0 3 12 0 2.80

Baxter International has a consensus price target of $95.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.08%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Summary

Baxter International beats RenovaCare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which consists of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc. provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

