Head to Head Analysis: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) vs. Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Shutterstock alerts:

This table compares Shutterstock and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.88% 22.08% 12.59% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shutterstock and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.36%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Her Imports.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 4.09 $91.88 million $2.46 35.15 Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Her Imports on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Her Imports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.