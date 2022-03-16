Head-To-Head Comparison: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marathon Digital and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 15.35 -$36.17 million ($0.34) -65.91 Veritone $115.31 million 4.60 -$47.88 million ($2.13) -7.13

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Marathon Digital and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $56.83, suggesting a potential upside of 153.61%. Veritone has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.22%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Veritone.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -24.04% 18.77% 14.47% Veritone -61.22% -77.38% -31.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Veritone on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Edward Steelberg and Ryan S. Steelberg on June 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

