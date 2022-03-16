Head-To-Head Survey: Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of FOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fairfax India and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 22.60% 18.05% FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41%

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.06, meaning that its share price is 606% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax India and FOMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.34 $494.51 million $3.11 3.78 FOMO $90,000.00 65.79 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Fairfax India has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fairfax India and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fairfax India beats FOMO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax India (Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

About FOMO (Get Rating)

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

