Head-To-Head Survey: Lion Electric (LEV) vs. Its Competitors

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 685 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 183 716 1017 21 2.45

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 109.01%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.03%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.12, indicating that their average stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -13.78 Lion Electric Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -21.02

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

