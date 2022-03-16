Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.38

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.38 and traded as low as $129.47. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $129.85, with a volume of 14,372,866 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

