Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Volume Tops $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00177185 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00025677 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022083 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00399958 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00054000 BTC.
About Hedera Hashgraph
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.
