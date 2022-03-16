Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. Helius Medical Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Helius Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.