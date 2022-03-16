Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.