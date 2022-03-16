Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.76 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

