Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

