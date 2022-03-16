Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.43

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

