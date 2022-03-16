HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,775,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.21.

HubSpot stock opened at $403.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.05. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

