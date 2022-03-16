Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.36 and a one year high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30.

