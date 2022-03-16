Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Textron makes up approximately 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.