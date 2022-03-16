Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Textron makes up approximately 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.
Textron Profile (Get Rating)
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.