Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PCAR opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

