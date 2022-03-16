Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,289 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SHY opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47.
