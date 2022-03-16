Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $28.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

