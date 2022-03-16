Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of 1,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 669.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.