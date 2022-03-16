Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in February

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Huhtamäki Oyj stock remained flat at $$43.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $44.50.
HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.
