Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 411,191 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

