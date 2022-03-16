Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Humana by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Humana by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Humana by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $439.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.57. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

