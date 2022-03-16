Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $197.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.