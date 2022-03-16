Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.28. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

