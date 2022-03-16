Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $633,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

