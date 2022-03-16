Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 500 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after buying an additional 282,409 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,725,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

