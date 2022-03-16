Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.44.

